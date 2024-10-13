Car Catches Fire in Shamshabad, Passengers Escape Unharmed

Live
Hyderabad: A car caught fire unexpectedly in Shamshabad on Sunday, sending flames and smoke billowing from the vehicle. The incident occurred in the busy area near the Shamshabad airport, where the car suddenly burst into flames.
Fortunately, all the passengers in the car managed to escape unharmed. Upon noticing the fire, the driver quickly pulled over, allowing everyone to exit the vehicle safely before the flames fully engulfed the car.
The local fire department was alerted and responded quickly to the scene. Despite their efforts, the car was completely destroyed by the blaze. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which is suspected to be due to a technical malfunction.
The timely action of the driver and the quick evacuation ensured no casualties in what could have been a tragic accident.