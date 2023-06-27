  • Menu
Case booked against BRS MLA’s daughter Tulja Bhavanireddy

Tulja Bhavanireddy, daughter of BRS Janagama MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy
A land dispute has been going on between father and daughter for some time now. In this order, she demolished the fencing around the 1270 yard area on Monday.

Hyderabad: The police have registered a case against Tulja Bhavanireddy, daughter of BRS Janagama MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. A land dispute has been going on between father and daughter for some time now.

In this order, she demolished the fencing around the 1270 yard area on Monday. The board around the land bearing his name was demolished. He announced that he will hand over his land to Cheryala Municipality.

However, Raju, the owner of the neighboring land, complained to the police that it also demolished the fencing of his land next to that land. The police have registered a case against her. On the other hand, Bhavani is alleging that her father Raju has filed a case against her.

