Case booked against former minister Mallareddy

Hyderabad: A land grab case has been registered against former minister and BRS Medchal MLA Chamakura Mallareddy. The police registered a case after the tribals complained that their land was encroached upon.

Several people along with a person named Bhikshapathi lodged a complaint at Samirpet police station alleging that Mallareddy had encroached 47 acres of tribal land in Kesavapuram of Triuchinthalapalli mandal of Medchal district.

It is alleged that the registration was done overnight during the election.

After receiving the complaint, Samirpet police registered a case and said that they are investigating. Police registered a case against Mallareddy under four sections.



