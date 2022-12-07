CBI asks Kavitha to be available on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Delhi liquor case on Tuesday asked MLC K Kavitha to be available at her residence for giving clarifications in connection with the case.

Replying to the mail by Kavitha to CBI suggesting alternative days as she was unable to appear before them on Tuesday due to her preoccupation, the CBI said she should be ready to meet the CBI officials on December 11.

"It is informed that the CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on 11.12.2022 for recording your statement in connection with investigation of the aforesaid case.

Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time," the central agency said in its mail. Earlier, Kavitha had stated that she was ready to cooperate with the probe agencies but sought to know why she was being questioned when her name was not there in the FIR. However, she has conveyed her consent to record the statement on Sunday.