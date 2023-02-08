  • Menu
CBI nabs Kavitha's former CA in Delhi liquor scam

Butchibabu Gorantla
Butchibabu Gorantla

Highlights

  • Gorantla was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in the creation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy
  • It is believed that he caused undue benefit to wholesale and retail licensees and their owners in Delhi during the 2021-22 fiscal year

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made a significant arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam on Wednesday. The agency arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, former chartered accountant of BRS MLC Kavitha.

According to a senior CBI official, Gorantla was taken into custody for his suspected involvement in the creation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. It is believed that he caused undue benefit to wholesale and retail licensees and their owners in Delhi during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Gorantla will appear in court later on Thursday, and the CBI intends to request his custody in the ongoing investigation. The agency has already submitted a charge sheet in the case, with plans to file a supplementary charge sheet to strengthen the evidence against the accused.

