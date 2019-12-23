Trending :
CC road works inaugurated at APIIC Colony

Highlights

Malkajgiri: East Anandbagh 139th division corporator Akula Narsing Rao on Sunday launched laying of CC roads at APIIC Colony. The works are taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the corporator said that various development works were being taken up in the division. New drinking water and drainage pipelines would be laid, followed by new roads.

He said that residents of several colonies had been facing inconvenience because of bad roads and assured that new roads will be laid shortly. DE Ramesh, AE Srikanth, work inspector Rajinikanth, Naresh Kumar, Sridhar, Mallesh Goud, Gnyaneshwar, Krishnamraju, Mallesh, Satyanarayana and others attended the programme.

