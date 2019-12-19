CC roads soon to temples of Lal Darwaza, Gowlipura

Lal Darwaza: After several years of wait, the devotees who will be visiting the temples of Lal Darwaza and Gowlipura will be getting new CC roads, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 9 lakh to the GHMC.

After regular complaints by the residents and several representations by the local Congress leader K Venkatesh and GHMC ward member, K Suresh Babu the works of new CC road were sanctioned. According to Venkatesh, the condition of roads in Lal Darwaza and Gowlipura areas remained pathetic for last several years and recently the GHMC has sanctioned works for a new CC road.

He said that for laying of CC road near Nagalakshmi temple street in Nagole Chinta, Gowlipura an amount of Rs 4.15 lakh has been earmarked and the road near Arya Samaj Mandir street to Panchmukhi Human Temple in Lal Darwaza, Rs 4.90 lakh was sanctioned. The works of laying CC roads was inaugurated by Venkatesh on Sunday and the works to be completed by the next week.

Venkatesh said that the residents in area and also the devotees who visited temples were facing problems due to the bad condition of road. For last several years no road repair works were taken. He along with the ward members have been raising issues and voiced their concern over pending developmental works in area," he added.