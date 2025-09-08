Celebrating depths of inner self: Collective Art Exhibition opens in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Avibrant collective art exhibition titled Deep Interiors, Return to the (Un)discovered Self was inaugurated on Saturday at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur. Curated by Sibdas Sen Gupta and organized under the banner of Gallery Dotwalk, Delhi, the exhibition brings together a rich tapestry of artistic voices from across India, inviting viewers to explore the layered terrain of identity, introspection, and transformation.

The exhibition, which continues till September 13 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., showcases the works of 33 artists representing multiple generations and mediums. From abstract canvases and mixed media installations to figurative expressions and experimental forms, the show offers a compelling dialogue between tradition and contemporary thought.

Gallery Dotwalk, founded by veteran curator and gallerist Srijit C.N., has long been known for its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering critical engagement with art. With over two decades of experience in the Indian art ecosystem, Srijit’s vision for this exhibition is rooted in the belief that art can serve as a mirror to the self and a bridge to collective consciousness.

“This exhibition is not just about aesthetics—it’s about excavation,” said curator Sibdas Sen Gupta. “Each work is a portal into the artist’s interior world, and together they form a chorus of introspection, resistance, and rediscovery.”

The opening ceremony drew art enthusiasts, critics, and students from across the city, many of whom praised the exhibition’s thematic depth and curatorial coherence. Visitors were seen engaging with the artworks, reflecting on the interplay between personal memory and cultural identity.

In addition to the visual showcase, the exhibition will feature a week-long series of public programs designed to deepen engagement. These include curatorial walkthroughs led by Sen Gupta, film screenings on contemporary art practices, and presentations by senior artists who will share insights into their creative journeys and evolving philosophies.

The State Art Gallery, known for hosting some of Hyderabad’s most dynamic cultural events, provides an ideal setting for this introspective and expansive exhibition. With its spacious halls and natural light, the venue enhances the immersive experience for viewers navigating the “deep interiors” of the artistic mind.

As Hyderabad continues to grow as a hub for contemporary art, Deep Interiors, Return to the (Un)discovered Self stands out as a timely and thought-provoking contribution to the city’s cultural calendar. It invites audiences not only to witness art but to confront their own inner landscapes—making the exhibition as much a personal journey as a public event, the organisers said.