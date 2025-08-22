Cellbay Launches vivo V60 with ZEISS Optics in Hyderabad

Cellbay, Telangana’s fastest-growing mobile retail chain, unveiled the highly anticipated vivo V60 at its Gachibowli flagship store in Hyderabad on August 19, 2025. Actress Subhashree Rayaguru launched the smartphone, joined by Cellbay leadership and V-DREAM executives.

The vivo V60 features an ultra-slim quad curve display, ZEISS-powered pro camera system with 100x zoom, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and an industry-leading 6500mAh battery with fast charging.

Available in Gold, Blue, and Gray, it also boasts IP68 & IP69 durability. As part of Cellbay’s 9th anniversary, buyers receive nine free gifts and cashback offers, making the launch a premium experience.