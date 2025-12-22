Central Bank of India marks 115 years of service with Foundation Day celebrations

Hyderabad: Central Bank of India, Hyderabad zone, conducted week-long activities as part of its 115th Foundation Day celebrations. The programmes included a walkathon themed ‘stay fit, stay healthy, tree plantation under ‘grow a plant, save the planet, Swachh Abhiyan – Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat, Seva Hi Sankalp initiatives to help the needy, awareness programmes for children through the ‘Intellica Quiz’, and health check-up camps.

The activities were organised across seven regions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Retired MD and CEO MV Rao participated in the celebrations and wished the zone and the bank greater success in the coming years.