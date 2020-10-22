Central team reaches Hyderabad to analyse flood loss

The central team on Thursday reached Hyderabad to assess the loss incurred to the state due to the heavy rains. The five-member team led by the joint secretary Praveen Vashista met the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at BRK Bhavan.

The team discussed the flood situation in the state and also enquired about the relief measures being carried out.

The central team, constituted by the government of India will tour in the state to estimate the damage caused due to the rains. On Thursday, the team will visit flood-hit areas in Hyderabad also tour in Siddipet.

The central team visited Hyderabad include Praveen Vashishta (joint secretary), RB Kaul (representative of finance department), K Manoharan (director of agriculture department), SK Kushwaha (SE, road and transport), M Raghuram ( SE, water resources).

On the other hand, floodwater is receding in the city with no rainfall for the past two days. However, some areas are still filled with the water and the GHMC are pumping out the water.