Central varsity students' march to stir foiled
Moinabad: The students of Hyderabad Central University staged protest by raising slogans to roll back the CAA and the NRC, in front of the police station here on Thursday. Almost 50 students were taken to the police station, while they were on their way to take part in agitations at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT