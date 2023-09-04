Centre cleared T devpt projects worth Rs 83,000 cr, says Kishan

♦ Recently railways approved modernisation of 40 stations in T. The PM laid the foundation for 21 stations in virtual mode. The Centre has released Rs.2,300 crore for modernisation and development of stations

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that the Centre has cleared mega development projects worth Rs 83,000 core benefitting the State.

Addressing the media, he said the full level survey (FLS) sanction has been given to the developmental projects of railways. The railway authorities are also preparing details related to RoR (Return of Revenue).

Reddy said due to non-cooperation of the State government and KCR family, almost 700 km of work have been stopped. However, with determination not to stop development, the Centre is ready to bear the expenses from land acquisition to completion of projects, while the State government is acting irresponsibly in contributing its share to be given, especially in funds and land acquisition. But, the Modi government is not backing down.

Reddy said the railways are the lifeblood of public transport and freight. Reliable connectivity will increase when the railway system expands; it will naturally bring development. Besides, helping the common man by providing affordable transportation.

However, of the 75 years in Andhra Pradesh, the 66-year Congress regime no serious efforts were made to improve railway connectivity.The Modi government is giving a lot of attention to infrastructure related to roads in Telangana and allocating funds to develop the railway system.

He said before 2014, 17.4 km railway lines were constructed every year. After Modi took charge, it has gone up to 55 km.

Reddy said recently the railways approved modernisation of 40 stations in Telangana. The PM laid the foundation for 21 stations in virtual mode.The Centre has released Rs.2,300 crore for modernisation and development of the 40 stations.

That apart, Modi's intention is to facilitate lives of people by laying a railway line to important towns and areas that have not seen a train in Telangana, famous shrines like Bhadrachalam, Ramappa, Sammakka-Saralamma, designing the railway lines to give proper marketing value to industrial and agricultural products.