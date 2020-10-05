Centre grants 282 crore for 'Safe Hyderabad' initiative: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has allocated Rs 282 crore to Hyderabad under the 'Safe City' programme.



He was addressing after inaugurating the CCTV network in the Amberpet Assembly constituency here on Sunday.

Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has selected eight important cities in the country to roll out the Safe City programme. The funds were allocated to improve the surveillance and monitoring, protection of women and quicker crime investigation.

As part of the same, the Centre allocated Rs 282 crore to Hyderabad. He appreciated the efforts being made for the improvement of protection, monitoring and surveillance mechanism under the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

Kishan Reddy said that he had allocated Rs 2.5 crore on CCTV cameras when he was the MLA of Amberpet Assembly constituency. The Union Minister said that the city has been witnessing sea changes with the increase in different activities. Alongside, the number of crimes has also been increasing.

Against this backdrop, the CCTV network has been installed for the protection of people in the area. Using the latest available technologies would help the officials' machinery and police to improve their performance and to become closer to the people with their services, he said.

The Minister said that the Centre is trying to ensure that all the police wings in the country will have 33 per cent representation of women.

Kishan Reddy said that the new National Police University and the National Forensic Science University approved by Parliament would bring key changes in the policing in the country. The universities will initiate research and development, training and studies in the police and forensic domains to improve quality and cause extending improved services for the protection of people.

The forensic university will help students to pursue law, criminology and other areas of the forensic sciences. It will also provide opportunities to carry out research, he said.

Amberpet MLA K Venkatesh, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, DCP Ramesh, ACP Venkata Ramana and local corporators were present.