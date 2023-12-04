Chandrababu is a forgotten memory of Telangana: Vijayasai Reddy

Hyderabad : The Congress party won a clear majority in the Telangana assembly elections. Congress CM and two Deputy CMs are taking oath in Raj Bhavan on Monday evening. On the other hand, there were reports that TDP ranks supported the Congress party in this election. TDP flags were also hoisted at Gandhi Bhavan.

In this context, Vijayasai Reddy made interesting comments. He complained that the yellow media was getting 'self-satisfaction' that Chandrababu had given a return gift to KCR. Did Chandrababu influence the Telangana elections by not contesting in Telangana, He asked.

He said that he is a forgotten memory for the people of Telangana. Will he be responsible for the victory of the Congress, he asked. He challenged the Yellow Media to make it clear if it is really his role.