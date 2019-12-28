Charminar: Protests held after prayers

Charminar: After the Friday prayers were offered, Muslims took out a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Modi government in different parts of the Old City.

A group of youth raising chants 'Hindu-Muslim Bhai-Bhai' came out of the Mecca Masjid, attracting the attention of hundreds of devout, some of whom also became part of the protest. They alleged that the Act was against the ethos of Constitution and completely devoid of the vision of the forefathers who fought for Independent India.

As the city police arranged high security including a posse of law & order police and Rapid Action Force (RAF), the situation was prevented from spiraling out of control.