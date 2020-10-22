Charminar received highest rainfall in Hyderabad this monsoon

Charminar in Hyderabad has topped the list of areas receiving the highest amount of rainfall this year. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Charminar received a cumulative rainfall of 1,417 mm as against the normal rainfall of 623 mm from June 1 to October 20. Of the 1,417 mm, 528.6 mm was received in the last two weeks.

Charminar has received a record amount of rainfall followed by Rajendranagar with a rainfall of 1,374 mm, 1,331 mm in Saroornagar, 1,338 mm in Asifnagar, 1,308 mm in Ameerpet. According to the officials, as many as 30 areas have received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall during the rainy season.

Meanwhile, the overall rainfall in Hyderabad this monsoon touched 1,200 mm mark as against the normal rainfall of 656.2 mm. Hyderabad has received an excess rainfall of 1,249 mm followed by Rangareddy (1130 mm) and Medchal Malkajgiri (1,176 mm).

In the last 24 hours, Charminar received the highest rainfall of 41.2 mm in the city and across the State, Atmakur in Yadadri-Bhongir recorded a maximum rainfall of 72.2 mm. On Wednesday, districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar received moderate rainfall.