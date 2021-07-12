Charminar: Sanitation workers felicitated

Charminar: City-based organization IXORA FM that provides maintenance and hygiene services in the city in collaboration with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) felicitated the sanitation workers.

On the eve Bonalu festival, the organisation presented gifts and accessories to the workers, besides lunch. These sanitation workers clean the surroundings of heritage monuments like Charminar and Golconda fort.

Speaking on the occasion Krishna Chaitanya from IXORA FM said, "It's a gesture shown by us, it helps us boost the morale of sanitation workers, we have seen their hard work, they get up at odd hours, come on the road and do their job, irrespective of any holiday. The job they do is nothing short of brave work, it's a gesture by the team to come forward and recognize their hard work."

Meanwhile the organisation have volunteered and got the double vaccination done for the cleaners, sanitation workers and had also distributed safety kits, PPE kits, masks, sanitizers not just to the workers but also their families.