Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visits vaccination centre in Shamshabad

Shamshabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday visited the vaccination centre set up for high exposure groups at Shamshabad Zilla Parishad High School.

He said that 12 categories of persons were identified for vaccination under the special drive as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The Chief Secretary said that as part of the High Exposure category, vaccinations for those working in grocery stores, street vendors and saloon workers were launched on Saturday in all municipalities across the State through a special drive.

The municipal department has specially designed an app for these workers to register their names.

Those who register and receive a message on their mobile would be only allowed to vaccinate, while those who come directly would not be given the vaccine shot, he added. The Chief Secretary congratulated the municipal officials for making elaborate arrangements for conducting the special vaccination drive.

Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, CDMA Satyanarayana and other officials were present.