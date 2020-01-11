Chilkuru: Akhand Bhajan wins praise

Chilkuru: Telangana has been witnessing a great revival of rural Bhakthi movement through Bhajana Sankirtana, said C S Rangarajan, the head priest of the Balaji Temple, on the seventh day of Akhanda Bhajana here on Friday.

Rangarajan heaped praises on JSV Shivaprasad and Sudha Rani who founded the Bhakthi Bhajana Sankirtana Prachara Parishad to take rural Bhajana of Telangana poets and revive them among the masses. People from the age group of six to sixty rendered bhajans.