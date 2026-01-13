Chinese manja worth Rs 43 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police intensified a citywide special enforcement drive against the sale and use of prohibited Chinese manja, citing serious risks to public safety, birds and the environment. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday informed that ahead of Sankranti festival, police seized a total of 2,150 bobbins of the banned kite thread, estimated to be worth Rs 43 lakh.

According to police, during an operation in the last four days, 29 cases were registered, and 57 persons were arrested for illegally selling the hazardous material. The ongoing campaign has yielded significant results over the past month as well. “Over 132 cases were registered, confiscated 8,376 bobbins valued at Rs 1.68 crore, and arrested 200 people involved in the illegal trade,” said Sajjanar.

Earlier in January, the city police had arrested 143 people for selling Chinese Manja and seized material worth Rs 1.24 crore. The Commissioner warned that possession, sale, or purchase of Chinese manja is a punishable offence and will lead to imprisonment. Citizens have been advised to avoid banned threads, opt for safe alternatives, and celebrate the Sankranti festival in a safe and responsible manner.