Chiru, Nag to add glitter to Summit

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met with several celebrities’ including film actors Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna at Praja Bhavan on Saturday and invited them to attend the Global Summit.

The celebrities discussed several key issues with Bhatti in this meeting. Bhatti Vikramarka invited them to attend the Global Summit on this occasion. It is understood that Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna have said that they will definitely attend the Summit.