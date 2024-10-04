Live
- Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1: Bug Fixes Ahead of iOS 18.1 Launch
- Infighting in BJD comes to fore
- New excise policy: Process for liquor outlets checked
- P K Mahapatra IFFCO Paradeep Unit Head
- Lava Agni 3 to Launch Today: Key Features and Livestream Details
- Salakatla Brahmotsavam begins at Tirumala today
- New Allegations Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Allotment Case
- Traffic diversion for Sarannavaratrulu
- 696 leopards found in Odisha
- I am not quitting, says BJD MLA Sujata
Choreographer Jani master granted interim bail amid harassment charge
Hyderabad: The choreographer Shaik Jani Basha Jani Master, who was recently arrested on charges of sexual harassment, has been granted interim bail by the Ranga Reddy District Court. Jani Master is set to receive the National Film Award for his choreography in the song ‘Megham Karukkatha’ from the film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’. The choreographer had sought bail to attend the National Film Awards function.
The court granted him bail from October 6 to 10. Jani Master was arrested by Narsingi police after an assistant choreographer filed a complaint, alleging sexual harassment. Following the arrest, he was placed in judicial custody at Chanchalguda Jail. The interim bail will allow him temporary release, though the legal proceedings continue. The accused was booked for rape, criminal intimidation, and assault under sections 376(2)(n), 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 5(l) r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was invoked.