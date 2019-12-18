Christmas gifts presented at Rayadurgam Church

Gachibowli: Serilingampally MLA and government whip Arekapudi Gandhi, along with local corporator Saibaba, distributed Christmas gifts to Christian families at Rayadurgam Church on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the state government had been giving priority to all the religions and striving for the welfare of minority sections. He wished Christmas greetings and hoped that they would celebrate the festival with pomp and gaiety. He urged poor to avail of various welfare schemes initiated by the state government.

Among those who participated in the programme include Library director Ganesh Mudhiraj, TRS division president Raju Naik, TRS leaders D Naresh, Jangaiah Yadav, Sampath, Vinod Kumar, Satish, Venkatesh Mudhiraj, Satyanarayana, Ramesh, Nagesh, Babu, Nawaz, Rameshwaramma, Pastor Samuel Raj and others.