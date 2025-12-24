Churches decked up for Christmas celebrations

Hyderabad: With Christmas around the corner, churches across the twin cities have ushered a season of prayer, preparation, and celebration, reflecting the deeper spiritual meaning associated with the birth of Jesus Christ. Special services, cultural programmes, and community-focused celebrations are being organised, highlighting messages of love, peace, and hope.

Speaking about the significance of the Xmas season, Kamala Surendra, Director of New Hope Ministries and Hope Evangelical Church, said that Christmas marks the celebration of a promise made nearly 2,000 years ago with the birth of Jesus Christ. She noted that the festival is observed with a sharp focus on teaching the purpose for which Christ came into the world.

As part of the celebrations, the church conducts special programmes for different groups, including children, women, youth, and men, ensuring that the message of Christmas reaches everyone. Elaborating on the festive arrangements, she said that Christmas Eve (December 24) will be observed with special evening services featuring Christmas carols, children’s skits, and a candlelight service this year.

Churches and homes are being decorated to reflect the joy of the season. “Christ is the reason for Christmas. Through Christmas, love, peace, and hope entered the world,” she said, adding that the main celebrations will take place on December 25 with special songs and worship services.

Sharing a broader perspective from the Church of South India (CSI), Reverend Mrs. M. Jyothi Sundar said that Christmas celebrations began as early as November 25 with the start of the Advent season. She explained that Advent is a period of spiritual preparation marked by special prayers and hymn singing. As part of the Christmas observances, the church will conduct four special services on Christmas morning, along with dedicated prayer sessions and messages.

Reverend Jyothi Sundar highlighted that the message of Christmas is significant particularly for those facing sorrow, illness, or emotional distress. Christmas is a festival of hope, sharing, and salvation, offering comfort and encouragement to the suffering and the depressed.