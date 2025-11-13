CID questions Prakash Raj in betting apps case

Hyderabad: In a major development in the ongoing crackdown on illegal online betting operations, the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) questioned film actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday, regarding his alleged role in promoting unlawful betting applications.

This is part of a wider investigation into the role of multiple celebrities and influencers tied to high-profile online betting scams, drawing significant law enforcement attention across states like Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

The current CID interrogation of Prakash Raj follows a coordinated probe launched in March 2025, spearheaded by the Telangana government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the CID and Director-General of Police (DGP).

The investigation intensified after multiple FIRs were lodged against various promoters and celebrities endorsing illegal betting platforms, which misled users by disguising betting as skill-based gaming or entertainment.

On November 11, 2025, both Prakash Raj and actor Vijay Deverakonda were summoned for questioning by the CID in Hyderabad. Before this, multiple raids conducted by the SIT and CID across six locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab that led to the arrest of eight key organisers of these betting networks.

Investigators seized digital evidence that linked these individuals and networks to several illegal betting apps, including Taj0077 and Fairplay.live, Andhra365, Vlbook, Telugu365, and Yes365.

Earlier this year, on July 30, Prakash Raj appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad, which was probing money laundering tied to illegal betting app promotions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The firm actor’s only known endorsement was for Junglee Rummy in 2016, before it was flagged as a betting app. He withdrew from all such endorsements by 2017, upon realizing the negative implications, and has not promoted any gaming or betting app since.

The actor has consistently claimed he did not receive payment for his endorsement, acting on conscience rather than financial gain.

Estimates indicate over 22 crore downloads of illegal betting apps nationwide, with a market value soaring to Rs 8.3 lakh crore and growing annually by 30 per cent. Reports linking these apps to financial ruin, psychological distress, and even suicides, especially among younger demographics in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Around 29 celebrities, including Tollywood actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, and influencers, are facing cases for allegedly endorsing these platforms.

The Telangana SIT and CID are actively collecting and consolidating evidence from celebrities and promoters. Multiple FIRs have been registered under various laws.