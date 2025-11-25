City commuters left stranded as RTC buses breeze past stops

Hyderabad: Travelling in state-run buses continues to be a struggle for the commuters in the city. The citizens have raised concerns regarding a growing issue with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus services, they say that many bus drivers have been bypassing designated bus stops, causing immense inconvenience to them, especially those who rely on public transport for their daily commute.

Several complaints have been raised but commuters say the problem continues to persist and were forced to stand along for another bus. In several areas like Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Tarnaka, Borabanda, Afzal Gunj, Tolichowki, Kukatpally and Ameerpet areas, the commuters are facing problems in accessing RTC buses, as the driver often fail to halt at designated stops.

Mohammed Riyaz said that buses do not stop and bypass the bus stop. “I travel from Tolichowki to Secunderabad every day. It is disheartening that we have to struggle so much just to board a bus. The drivers do not stop at the designated stops where we wait for the bus. In order to reach on time and to avoid the rough and tumble, I end up booking a bike taxi or using my bike,” said Riyaz, a private employee.

The passengers blamed that instead of stopping at the stop, drivers merely reduced the speed, expecting passengers to exit or enter the running bus. “The drivers do not stop the bus completely and we are forced to get down while the bus is still in the middle of the road. There are many other vehicles passing by, making it a risky affair,” said V Sindhu, a regular bus commuter.

Another user, K Shirdesh, said, “The bus drivers are simply skipping the ESI Hospital stop. Because of this, I haven’t been able to board the bus and have been getting late to the office every day.”

The similar issue was witnessed at Old Dairy Farm Bus Stop. Every day, a large number of commuters, including students from National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) , Osmania University, as well as employees — depend on this bus stop for their travel.

The buses operating on major routes such as 3, 3K, 3H, 3A, 3KN, 3C, 136 and 3HN have reportedly been skipping the stop, forcing passengers to stand on the roadside, walk long distances and reach schools and workplaces late.

On Monday, responding promptly to the hardships faced by local commuters due to several RTC buses bypassing the bus stop in Tarnaka, GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy visited the Old Dairy Farm Bus Stop and reviewed the situation on ground.

She spoke with students, women, and senior citizens waiting at the stop and took note of their difficulties. She then directed the bus drivers and conductors on that route to make a mandatory halt there, stating, “People are facing serious inconvenience, so buses must stop here without fail.”-

Following this, she immediately telephoned the TGSRTC Musheerabad and Kushaiguda Depot Managers, informed them of the situation and instructed them to resolve the issue at the earliest without any delay.

The passengers requested the officials to take stern action on both bus drivers and bus conductors for not halting buses at the designated bus stop, so that no passenger would face inconvenience travelling in RTC buses.