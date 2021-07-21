City police gears up for Secunderabad Bonalu

Secunderabad: The Hyderabad City Police are all geared up for the upcoming Bonalu festival of the Secunderabad area. They have made all arrangements, including deployment of 2,500 personnel in and around the Ujjaini Mahankali temple. They will monitor movement of devotees, traffic and the surrounding areas by 200 CCTV cameras.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, on Tuesday visited the temple and took stock of the situation. Speaking on the occasion he said, "The organising committee of the temple has full support of City Police. The department has ensured that the traffic movements, queue system for devotees are being taken care of. Almost 5-6 km of traffic diversions will be done. The barricading has been placed at relevant spots."

Kumar urged the temple managing committee to ensure that it takes care of health of devotees and request them to wear masks all the time when they are in the temple. He recalled that last year, due to peak in corona cases, the festivities were not organised. After a gap of one year they are being celebrated. "There are chances that many devotees might throng the temple at the same time. It is very important for the committee to ensure that they specify on passes being issued to devotees," he added.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We are all prepared to ensure smooth flow of festivities of Bonalu. We have also ensured that the traffic restrictions are in place and the queue management system is followed by devotees. For this reason, we will deploy police constables at multiple places. Apart from that, the entire proceedings will be monitored through 200 CCTV cameras. The 2,500 police personnel deployed on the day are to ensure that the festivities go in a smooth manner."