City student wins bronze medal in SOF Olympiad

Hyderabad: One student from Hyderabad has secured top rank in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) exams for 2024-25. Ridhwan Daram, a sixth-grade student from The Future Kid’s School, secured the third rank in the International Computer Science Olympiad, receiving a bronze medal and a merit certificate.

This year’s SOF Olympiad saw participation from millions of students across 70 countries, including over 2,55,500 students from Hyderabad. Notable schools from Hyderabad, Chirec International School, Unicent International School, Samashti International School were among the participants.

SOF organised a felicitation ceremony at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi to recognize the International olympiad winners and teachers of academic year 2024-25. A total of 750 students and teachers attended the ceremony. The occasion was graced by Chief Guest, Justice JK Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court of India.

During the event, the top three SOF worldwide rank winners from classes First to Twelve that participated in eight Olympiad exams were recognised. The 74 international rank-1 winners received Rs 50,000 in addition to an international gold medal and a merit certificate, while the 74 international rank-2 winners received Rs 25,000 as well as an international silver medal and a merit certificate, and 74 international rank-3 holders was given Rs 10,000, a bronze medal, and a merit certificate.

Addressing the students, teachers and parents at the ceremony, Judge JK Maheshwari said that it is our primary responsibility to empower today’s generation with knowledge as well as values. “Along with education, they also need to be given values, so that they can become nation builders. Those who carry the light of education within themselves can never remain in darkness for long,” he said.