Clarification

Following the news report published by The Hans India on January 19-'Dysfunctional streetlights throw many parts of city into darkness', the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) clarified that they maintained 98 per cent streetlights across the city.

It was published that over 1,000 dark spots have been identified in Hyderabad, however, on January 31, EESL clarified that they maintained 98 per cent of streetlights in parts of the city and had successfully maintained uptime of the 5,22,792 streetlights that are currently installed in different parts of the city.