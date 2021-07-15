CM job talk is a poll gimmick: BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman asked the party leaders and cadre to stand firm and expose the corruption and misuse of power by the seven-year-old TRS government.

Addressing the Ranga Reddy district party leaders on Wednesday, he asked them to chalk out plans for the next three months in strengthening the party further and to take on the ruling TRS party MLAs and leaders' corruption and misuse of power. "Ruling party MLAs hand-in-glove with the officials have been politically suppressing the dissenting voices and opposition party leaders and cadre. They could not tolerate even a few of BJP MPPs getting elected and stalling development to harass them," he alleged.

Laxman said that the district party meet was meant to send a strong message to the BJP Sarpanches that they stand strong behind them. "BJP leaders and cadre have made countless sacrifices without aspiring any position or post, and the party has organised struggles for the peoples' causes. No one has the right to play with the peoples' verdict," he said.

Laxman reminded that an ordinary party worker like G Kishan Reddy from the district rose to the level of a cabinet minister. The district is a stronghold of the party and asked the leaders and cadre to continue to work hard. "People in the State could see the difference between the seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development, welfare and corruption-free governance vis-a-vis the seven-year-old TRS corrupt and dictatorial governance. People are of the firm opinion that BJP is the only alternative for TRS. And, BJP is destined to come to power and hoist the saffron flag on the Golconda Fort," he said.

He added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao talking about filling 50,000 vacant posts ahead of Huzurabad bypoll was a poll gimmick to grab the votes.

He directed the party leaders to create awareness among people to prevent Congress from taking them for a ride once again. He said that every scheme in the State has Central assistance. The Modi government has been functioning with a team India spirit. On the other, the TRS has turned 'Prajaswamyam into a Dhanaswamyam (democracy into money) in Telangana.