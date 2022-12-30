CM KCR expresses grief over death of PM Modi's mother

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Heera Ben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathies to the Prime Minister and his family members.

Earlier, BJP Telangana State unit extended heartfelt condolences on the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben.

In a statement issued by the K Krishna Sagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, he said that she has completed her full life at 100 years of age and naturally left her physical being. Her life certainly needs to be celebrated. To raise a son like PM Narendra Modi, she was evidently centred on higher order values, which shaped his destiny.

Heeraben's contribution to this nation is invaluable, as she presented a legendary leader like Narendra Modi. Losing one's mother is an irreparable loss. I wish PM Narendra Modi will find strength to cope with this mammoth personal loss.

I pray for her soul to rest in peace. Om Shanti.