CM KCR keen to solve podu land issue: Minister Satyavathi Rathod

Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Thursday that Chief Minister KCR would show a permanently solution to the controversial podu land issue. She said that the CM had already assured the House that he would take his entire cabinet and officials to the Podu lands area and solve all the problems related to them.

She said that nobody should interfere with the poducultivation by the tribals. She, however, said that some officials were showing overenthusiasm and creating problems to the tribals.

The Minister informed that the government had given land pattas to 94,774 eligible tribals over 3,03,970 acres of land under the ROFR-2008 (Recognition of Forest Rights). She said that they had received 1,84,730 claims related to 63,850 acres of land.

She also said that they received 27,990 claims since 2018 related to 98,745 acres of land and added that they found that 2,401 claims related to 4,248 acres of land were found to be eligible for allotment of the land pattas.

She insisted that they were allocating pattas to all the eligible beneficiaries. She said that they had found that 9,976 claims related to 40,780 acres of land through DLC and added that 15,558 claims related to the 53,565 acres of land under the DLC.

She said that they were planning to appoint a liaison officers to solve all the problems. She said that they were doing works to provide 3 phase power facility to every tribal house by spending Rs.220 crore.

Commenting on the recent fire accident in Nallamalla forest, she said that they had rescued the injured tribals and shifted them to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Three of them succumbed to the injuries and the government paid Rs1 lakh exgratia each to their families. Rs50,000 was provided each injured in the incident.