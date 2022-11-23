CM KCR mourns FRO Srinivasa Rao's death in attack

Hyderabad: Expressing deep shock and sorrow over the death of Forest Range Officer (FRO) Srinivasa Rao, who was attacked by Guthikoyala in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family and a job to eligible in the family on compassionate grounds.

The CM ordered DGP Mahender Reddy to take legal action to ensure culprits are punished stringently. He instructed officials to extend full salary to Rao's family as per rules under which officials on the duty are paid and provide salary to the family till the retirement age.

The CM directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct the last rites of FRO with full State honours and make arrangements.

A release said Forest Minister Allolla Indrakaran Reddy and erstwhile Khammam district Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar were asked to attend the funeral and look after related arrangements closely.

The CM made it clear that attacks on government employees who are on duty will not be tolerated. The culprits will be punished sternly. KCR assured that the government will support its employees to perform duty without any impediment.