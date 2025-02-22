CM Revanth asks doctors to chip in to boost State growth

Narayanpet / Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the doctors to contribute their knowledge for state growth. Inagurating the medical college building, the Chief Minister said that although the Centre rejected, State Medical and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and officials worked hard and brought permission for the pending eight medical colleges. This is a testament to the sincerity of the people’s government, he said.

The government was making efforts to develop infrastructure in the new medical college. Students should take advantage of the facilities provided in the medical college, he said, recalling Dr BR Ambedkar’s statement – development is achieved only when the fruits of the welfare schemes reach the needy.

“The MLAs are fully aware of the people’s needs. The People’s Government is always at the forefront of making education available to the poor. A doctor’s profession is not a job but a responsibility. Doctors can deliver good services to the state if they excel in their profession. It is a befitting tribute to Chittem Narsi Reddy, who served people of this area for 50 years, to name this medical college after him. The officials should take steps in this direction”, he added.