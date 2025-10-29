Live
- NAPA condemns 'racially aggravated' rape of Sikh woman in UK
- Padmavathi Brahmotsavams from Nov 17 to 25
- Debt issuers may offer sops to select investors: Sebi
- Heavy rains lash Nagari, Vijayapuram, Nindra
- Dalal St back in red on renewed profit booking
- MCX probing into trading disruption for 4 hours
- CPM demands judicial probe into Parakamani issue
- Open Interest in Gift Nifty soars to record $21.23 bn
- Adani Group signs 2 MoUs with JNPA
- Comfort fabric perfume shines at Lakmē event
CM Revanth Reddy meets Sringeri Jagadguru
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call on Sringeri Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi swamy at Nallakunta Shankara...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call on Sringeri Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi swamy at Nallakunta Shankara Math in Hyderabad on Tuesday . Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi swamy is on a visit to Hyderabad as part of the ‘Dharma Vijaya Yatra’.
On the occasion, the CM briefed Swamy about the details of the development of famous Vemulawada temple. Government Whip Adi Srinivas was also present.
Next Story