CM Revanth Reddy meets Sringeri Jagadguru

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call on Sringeri Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi swamy at Nallakunta Shankara Math in Hyderabad on Tuesday . Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharathi swamy is on a visit to Hyderabad as part of the ‘Dharma Vijaya Yatra’.

On the occasion, the CM briefed Swamy about the details of the development of famous Vemulawada temple. Government Whip Adi Srinivas was also present.

