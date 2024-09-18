CM Revanth Reddy witnesses Bada Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy became the first Chief Minister to visit the Hussain Sagar where the immersion of Bada Ganesh took place on Tuesday. No chief minister either in the undivided Andhra Pradesh or the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had participated in the immersion of Bada Ganesha.

Revanth Reddy after attending the Praja Palana Dinotsavam at Public Gardens went to Hussain Sagar near crane number 4 where the idol of Bada Ganesh was to be immersed and supervised the arrangements made for the immersion. He also met the devotees who had gathered there and spoke to them for an on-the-spot feedback regarding the arrangements.

He gave specific instructions for the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion. The crane operators were suggested to perform their duties in the shifts without stress to avoid any untoward incidents during the immersion of the idols. Revanth Reddy enquired from the GHMC authorities and top police officials about the arrangements made for cleaning of the lake and instructed them to deploy police forces till the end of the procession.