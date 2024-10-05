Live
CM Revanth remembers Venkataswamy on birth anniversary
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that G Venkataswamy, popularly known as ‘Kaka’, was a prominent person who brought light into the lives of the poorer sections. He remembered the services rendered by Venkataswamy on the occasion of his birth anniversary (October 5). The popular leader served as MLA, MP, and Union Minister and left an indelible mark by working hard for the welfare of weaker sections and also Singareni workers, the CM said.
Kaka fought tirelessly in the first and second phases of the Telangana movement and also went to jail for the cause of Telangana in 1969, CM Revanth Reddy said, praising that Venkataswamy’s life is closely associated with the poor and fought for housing for the needy.
