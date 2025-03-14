CM Revanth’s remarks highly objectionable: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament and member of the BJP Parliamentary Board Dr K Laxman criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s response to the invitation from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, describing it as inappropriate.

Dr Laxman emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that there will be no reduction in parliamentary seats in the South, a sentiment echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He pointed out that allegations of corruption against the DMK party and Chief Minister Stalin are surfacing ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections next year.

Dr Laxman suggested that these claims are part of a strategy to divert public attention from unfulfilled promises made during past elections and to gain electoral advantages. According to him, the focus on delimitation is an attempt to mislead the public.

Amit Shah has made it clear that if redistribution occurs, the number of seats will increase rather than decrease. He asserted that Tamil Nadu’s citizens desire change due to Chief Minister Stalin’s failures and corrupt practices, which is why they are now supporting the BJP. In Telangana, Dr Laxman noted a growing sense of discontent and anger among the populace, which he believes the Congress party is trying to cover up while wasting time.

He clarified that a law regarding delimitation will be established only after a constitutional amendment in 2026.

It should be noted that the Central Government has not announced any plans for redistribution or established any related rules and regulations. The Chief Minister should recognise that discussions on this matter will occur in Parliament, where the Congress Party can share its views as the rules are formulated in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Dr Laxman criticised the Chief Minister for suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party was conspiring against the Southern states. He urged the Chief Minister to articulate the flaws in the procedures after they are established. He condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s comments that the situation represents a loss for all Southern states.

The BJP is committed to the development of Telangana, and the Chief Minister should acknowledge the various development programmes initiated by the Central Government. When discussing responsibilities, it is important to understand government policies, public issues, and constitutional procedures, he said.

Since G Kishan Reddy represents Telangana in the Central Government, Dr Laxman argued that it is unjust for the Chief Minister to focus on delimitation without consulting experts and officials who share the state and central government’s responsibilities. He expressed concern that the Chief Minister seems to lack understanding of constitutional and administrative matters or is pretending not to understand them.