CM sets three-month deadline for RRR land acquisition
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set a three-month deadline to complete the land acquisition for taking up the works of the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The tenders will also be finalised during the same period.
He instructed the officials to resolve all hurdles in the land acquisition process for the RRR, which will come up outside the ORR. There has been no progress in the land acquisition for nine months. No attempt was also made to resolve the issues raised with the National Highways Authority (NHAI). As a result, the RRR project was stopped by the previous State government.
The CM directed the officials to complete the stalled land acquisition in the next three months and to invite tenders for the RRR (North) works along with the land acquisition. The NHAI was asked to declare the RRR (South) portion as a national highway and prepare a further land acquisition plan. He said that the government is ready to bear any financial burden to complete the regional ring road.