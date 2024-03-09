CM to lay foundation stone for 5.3 km elevated corridor worth Rs 1,580 crore

Benefits of the project

On NH 44, there will be no traffic problems for the people of Secunderabad and Adilabad

Better travel facility towards Adilabad

Opportunity to reach ORR from city without traffic disruption

Passenger and goods services to Medchal-Malkazigiri-Medak-Kamareddy-Nizamabad-Nirmal-Adilabad

Highlights of the project

Total corridor length: 5.320 km

Length of elevated corridor: 4.650 km

Underground tunnel: 0.600 km

Pierce: 131

Land required: 73.16 acres

Defence Department land: 55.85 acres

Private land: 8.41 acres

For underground tunnel: 8.90 acres

Project cost: `1,580 crore

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be laying the foundation stone for the construction of the 5.320 km long elevated corridor at a cost of Rs 1,580 crore near the Kandlakoya junction on Saturday, which is aimed at ending the decades of hardship faced by motorists on the National Highway (NH) 44.

A metro line would also be built on this elevated corridor later. The first such double-decker corridor in the city will be inaugurated today. Along with the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the people from other districts like Medchal-Malkajigiri, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nirmal-Adilabad on the NH-44 stretch have been constantly suffering due to heavy traffic. Road widening in Secunderabad along this route and regulations in the Cantonment area for the elevated corridor have become a hindrance.

The previous rulers did not show sincerity in solving the problem; they could not get permission from the Defence Ministry as they considered personal ego and political benefits to be the ultimate goal. Revanth Reddy, who was elected as Malkajgiri MP in 2019, has focused on this matter since that moment. He appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer the Defence Department's land to the State government for the widening of roads and construction of elevated corridors in the Secunderabad area and to grant permission for the construction of elevated corridors.

The CM personally met the Defence Minister in Delhi on January 5 and asked him to hand over the defence land for the expansion of roads. The Defence Wing sent a letter to the government on March 1 agreeing to the construction of elevated corridors. The State government immediately stepped into the field and initiated the construction of elevated corridors.

The elevated corridor starts from Paradise Junction in Secunderabad on NH-44 and ends at Dairy Farm Road via Tadband Junction and Boinapally Junction. The total length of this corridor is 5.320 kms. It has an elevated corridor of 4,650 kms. The underground tunnel will be 0.6 km. There will be a total of 131 pillars, and an elevated corridor will be constructed in six rows. Ramps will be constructed at two places near Boinapally Junction (at 0.248 km) and (at 0.475 km) to facilitate the movement of traffic on the elevated corridor. After this completion, the metro line will be laid on this elevated corridor. As a result, the journey on that route will be safer, faster, and more comfortable.