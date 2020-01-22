CMRF cheque handed over in Hayath Nagar

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy issued CMRF cheque of Rs 60,000 on Wednesday to Madhukar Chary who belongs to Raghavendra Colony in Hayath Nagar.

Madhukar Chary was suffering with liver disease and dengue and got treated. MLA said, "CM relief fund is very helpful for poor people to get quality treatment. Many people are getting benefitted with this." Ramachary, Brahma Chary, Srinivas Chary, Lakshman, Aravind Reddy, Raghuveer Reddy and others were present.