Colourful processions mark Milad festivities across Hyd

Hyderabad: Amidst the tight security arrangements, thousands of Muslims, organised a grand Milad-un-Nabi procession in the city marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed. To promote communal harmony, the procession was rescheduled from its original date, which coincided with the Anant Chaturdashi festival, to Sunday. This decision was made in the spirit of mutual respect and unity between Muslims and non-Muslims in various parts of the city.



The Muslim community in Hyderabad observed Milad celebrations throughout the entire month of Rabi-al-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic calendar. The grand procession, typically held on the 12thday, showcased Hyderabad’s ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb,’ or the harmonious coexistence of diverse cultures. However, this year, the Muslim community deferred the procession for three days.

The atmosphere among the Muslims celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed has been festive, marked by a deep religious fervor. This celebration serves as a manifestation of their reverence, respect, and commitment to the teachings of the last Prophet, who is regarded as a blessing for the entire universe and humanity.

On September 28, Muslims celebrated Eid with special indoor prayers, while on October 1, various Eid Milad processions and rallies took place in different parts of the city. People from all walks of life enthusiastically joined these processions to celebrate the day with religious fervor. The festivities began on Saturday night, and on Sunday, numerous Islamic organisations organised peaceful rallies. The streets, roads, markets, and buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colors, and banners bearing messages about the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The old city, in particular, transformed into a green haven resonating with Islamic Naats and Qawwalis in honor of Prophet Mohammed.

Thousands of Muslims, especially youngsters, participated in the Milad rally organised in the old city by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee. The procession started from Dargah Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma and proceeded to Mecca Masjid near Charminar via Aliabad, Shalibanda, and Moghalpura. Several devoteesled small processions from Chandrayangutta, Kalapather,Jahanuma, Misrigunj, Vattepally, Bahadurpura, Talabkatta, and various other areas, eventually merging into the main procession at Charminar.

Following prayers at Mecca Masjid, the procession continued through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Nayapul, Salar Jung Museum, Darulshifa, and concluded at Moghalpura. Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand along with DCP (South) P Sai Chaitanyatook stock of the procession at Charminar and met with the Milad Committee. He praised the city’s Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb (plural culture) and urged all citizens, especially the youth, to exercise restraint in their celebrations.

Eminent religious scholars, Islamic scholars, ulema, and distinguished figures from various sections of society led the Milad procession, which followed its traditional routes with great jubilation and joy.

On this occasion, people distributed sweets, snacks, juices, water, and food among others. Aasar-e-Mubarak (Relics of Prophet Mohammed) were also displayed at Mecca Masjid, Masjid-e-Shattariya, Quadri Chaman in Falaknuma, Dargah-e-Yousufain in Nampally, and other locations in the city.

In response to the overlap with Ganesh immersion festivities, Muslim organisations previously organised blood camps and public meetings as part of the celebrations of the last messenger’s birth anniversary.