Colourful start to BioAnveshana 2024 at UoH

Hyderabad: BioAnveshana 2024, the international conference on ‘Frontiers in Basic Biology, Biotechnology, and Bioinformatics’ was inaugurated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday.

Anveshana is derived from Sanskrit and means exploring the truth in its context. BioAnveshana is therefore an all-encompassing effort towards exploring the secrets of biology to tame them ultimately into technology that is useful for mankind. The conference is hosted to celebrate the journey that started with the purpose of unveiling the truth of life and finally culminated in developing technologies to make lives worth living. The four-day conference will conclude on February 18.

Professor B J Rao, vice chancellor, UoH, delivered a special lecture on “How does Chemistry become Biology?” specially targeted at students and young researchers.

BioAnveshana 2024 aims to bring together distinguished Nobel laureates, illustrious scientists, leading industrialists, and medicinal biology experts across the globe in the field of modern biology and biotechnology. Over the next three days, 43 distinguished speakers from Germany, Sweden, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and the USA, as well as directors and distinguished scientists of various institutes in India, will be sharing their remarkable journeys and the breakthroughs made by them to

enkindle the essence of scientific discoveries among participants.

This will help the congregation establish scientific collaborations across the globe and build fruitful synergistic academic-industry liaisons in the fields of modern biology and biotechnology, said a senior officer, UoH.