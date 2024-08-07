Commerce Day celebrated at St Joseph’s

Hyderabad: St Joseph’s Degree & PG College marked an exuberant celebration of Commerce Day with its annual event ‘Commercium Fest’ organised by the Department of Commerce on Monday.

The festivities were a grand display of academic engagement and innovative spirit, featuring a series of intellectually stimulating events. Over 800 students from 20 colleges took part. The event highlights were – Fiscal Fiesta, Puzzle tron, Finance Frenzy, Market Maestro and Big Pitch off, organised by various departmental clubs. The most highlighted event was ‘Bhoj-e-jashn’, where the students’ marketing skills were displayed.