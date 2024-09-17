Commuters harried over FOB closure at Nampally

Hyderabad: With the closure of the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Nampally Railway Station, commuting has become difficult for the daily passengers for the past six years. Vexed with the long pending issue, a few locals have urged South Central Railway to construct a new, modern FOB.

Locals pointed out that the iron foot over bridge that used to connect from Red Hills to Public Gardens in Nampally was closed by the South Central Railway six years ago due to its deteriorated condition. This has been creating considerable inconvenience for numerous individuals who rely on the pathway. The bridge serves as a crucial link for daily passengers, walkers, senior citizens, women, and children who frequent the Public Gardens for their daily walks, as well as for those who catch buses and access the Assembly Metro Station for their commute to offices and schools. The closure of this bridge has disrupted their routine, forcing them to seek alternate, often longer, routes. In this regard, locals and daily passengers have planned to organise a signature campaign. So far, around 1,500 signatures have been collected and once enough signatures are collected, the locals will submit them to SCR officials.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a local resident, said, “With the closure of the FOB for the past six years, we locals are facing hardships to reach the station premises, as we are forced to take longer routes. The bridge was closed due to its poor condition but it will be better for the benefit of the commuters if SCR constructs a new, modern FOB which would not only ensure the safety and convenience of commuters but also enhance the overall infrastructure of the area. It would support the health and well-being of the walkers and residents who rely on this route for their daily activities.”