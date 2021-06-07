Complete Akkannapet- Medak railway line work soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday stated that rail siren should be heard in Medak district in four-five months.

He agreed to release funds sought by the engineering officials for completion of remaining work of railway line in the district.

Rao inaugurated an MLA camp office and a viral research and diagnostic laboratory in Medak town. While officials spent Rs 1 crore for the camp office, Rs 35 lakh was used for the lab, he said.

Later, at a review meeting with officials, he said Rs 40 crore had already been contributed by the government for the railway line. The balance of Rs 25 crore will be given for the purpose. He instructed railway, finance and other officials to expedite the work.

The minister directed that the new railway line had to be started from Akkannapet to Medak without any delay. The work with stations , facilities and infrastructure were almost complete 95 per cent. The rest would be completed soon.

Rao said irrigation projects in the segment would be completed by getting funds. He asked officials to complete land acquisition for the Ghanaouram barrage and Haldivagu project. An amount of Rs 5 crore has been released for the purpose.

Another Rs 8 crore was to be released to acquire land and take up construction work. The projects would irrigate thousands of acres. He said the Kaleshwaram waters would be used for local irrigation projects, as proposals have been sent to the government for Rs 55 crore.

An amount of Rs 25 crore more would be spend on Haldi Vagu modernisation to complete related cement lining and other works.