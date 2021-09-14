Comprehensive GP development plans to be formulated

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Rajendranagar, organised a day's national-level workshop on Monday , for the State Nodal officers (SNOs) on People's Plan Campaign (PPC) 2021 for formulation of a comprehensive Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP), Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDP) and District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDP), by all three tiers of panchayats across the country from October 2 to January 31 .

NagendraNath Sinha, Secretary, Union Ministry of Rural Development, Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), Dr G Narendra Kumar, Director-General, NIRDPR, Dr C S Kumar Additional Secretary, MoPR, Rekha Yadav, Joint Secretary MoPR and Maneesh Garg, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Education, participated in the inaugural session. A total 125 officials and State nodal officers from 21 States and UTs attended. Resource persons from other line ministries shared their views.

Addressing the participants, C S Kumar observed that this year's planning will be evidence-based, harnessing the knowledge gained from data and information and using it to optimize the planning process.

Sunil Kumar highlighted that a campaign is being undertaken on a large scale, given the number of Gram Panchayats in the country. Special efforts will be made to ensure maximum participation of vulnerable sections of society like SCs,STs, women in the planning process. The structured 'gram sabha' meetings will be held from October 2 onwards with physical presence and presentation by frontline workers/supervisors on 29 sectors. Emphasis will be there on subjects such as drinking water sanitation, education, health, nutrition and skill training.

Sinha stated that the campaign was an intensive and structured exercise for planning through convergence between panchayats and concerned departments of the State. "Visioning at gram panchayat level is very important and planning activities should focus towards livelihood, basic and social services. Proper planning will make a real difference in better service delivery at grass-root level.