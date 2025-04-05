Cong, BRS backdoor alliance exposed: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the charges of the BJP that the Congress and BRS parties being engaged in collusion politics in Telangana has been proven true.

He said on Friday that the alliance between these two parties remains strong. They have united under the banner of delimitation and are planning to hold a public meeting in Telangana soon. Arrangements for this meeting are underway, with both parties deciding on the speakers and guests.

Additionally, during the recent voting on the Waqf Board Amendment Bill in Parliament, Congress and BRS voted against the Narendra Modi-led government.

Similarly, he said, “Neither Congress nor BRS has fielded candidates for MLC elections in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) local bodies; instead, they have decided to support the Majlis candidate.”

“Apart, from corruption allegations, before the elections, Congress leaders – including the current Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy – accused the KCR family of corruption amounting to cores of rupees in the Kaleshwaram project. They also accused them of engaging in corruption worth thousands of crores in the power purchase agreements and the Dharani portal. Congress leaders repeatedly claimed that KTR committed corruption. Congress further promised that if they came to power, they would ensure KCR’s family faced legal consequences. Now that they have won decisively, they appear to be protecting BRS and undermining these corruption cases. What further evidence is needed to demonstrate the collusion between Congress and BRS?” he asked.

Furthermore, due to the provision of reservations for Muslims, Majlis contested and won 30 seats where backward classes (BCs) were expected to compete in the last GHMC elections.

Now, with the introduction of a 10 percent reservation for Muslims disguised under the BC list, “BCs are set to face significant injustices in education and employment opportunities.” He added that these two parties seem ready to hand over control of Hyderabad to the Majlis party.

He urged the Telangana society to beware of the backdoor dealings and the collusion politics of the Congress, BRS, and Majlis.