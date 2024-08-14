Cong condemns Bandi Sanjay’s comments on Rahul

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the statements of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay against Rahul Gandhi over the Bangladesh issue, the Congress party termed them irresponsible as the neighbouring nation was destabilised. The party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the post of Union Minister.

Speaking to media persons, PCC vice president G Niranjan said that the development in neighbouring Bangladesh was worrying and India should play a key role in alleviating the situation. He felt rather than taking steps to protect the minorities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh, the Ministers were paying lip service and playing communal card, while condemning the Opposition leaders.

“Union government under the leadership of PM Modi should take initiative. Talk to the interim government of Bangladesh and immediately take steps to protect the Hindu minority people living there. The problem becomes more complicated, if individuals like Bandi Sanjay who holds a key position speaks without knowledge of foreign relations and limitations. He should rather shut his mouth. Prime Minister should take this into account and initiate action against him and remove him from the Ministry for making inappropriate comments over matters of international concern,” said Niranjan.